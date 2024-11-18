Left Menu

Hazardous Haze: Delhi Faces Medical Crisis Amid Political Stalemate

Delhi's air quality has deteriorated significantly, entering a severe plus category at 484 AQI, primarily due to stubble burning in neighboring states. Atishi criticizes the central government. The resulting smog is leading to hospitalizations for the elderly and respiratory issues among children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 12:03 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 11:59 IST
Hazardous Haze: Delhi Faces Medical Crisis Amid Political Stalemate
A layer of haze at India Gate (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi is grappling with a critical air quality crisis, as levels plunged into the 'severe plus' category with an AQI of 484. Chief Minister Atishi has sounded the alarm, attributing the dire situation to rampant stubble burning in neighboring states.

At a press conference, Atishi criticized the BJP-led central government's handling of the crisis, accusing it of neglect and politicizing pollution while failing to address the core issue of stubble burning in BJP-ruled states like Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, measures such as banning truck entry and halting construction on public projects have been implemented to mitigate the situation. However, the dense smog continues to cause significant public health concerns, leading to increased hospitalizations and respiratory problems for vulnerable populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024