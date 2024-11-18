Hazardous Haze: Delhi Faces Medical Crisis Amid Political Stalemate

Delhi is grappling with a critical air quality crisis, as levels plunged into the 'severe plus' category with an AQI of 484. Chief Minister Atishi has sounded the alarm, attributing the dire situation to rampant stubble burning in neighboring states.

At a press conference, Atishi criticized the BJP-led central government's handling of the crisis, accusing it of neglect and politicizing pollution while failing to address the core issue of stubble burning in BJP-ruled states like Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, measures such as banning truck entry and halting construction on public projects have been implemented to mitigate the situation. However, the dense smog continues to cause significant public health concerns, leading to increased hospitalizations and respiratory problems for vulnerable populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)