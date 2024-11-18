Left Menu

Empowering India's Tribal Regions with Solar Cooking: A Sustainable Initiative

EKI Energy Services, partnered with Indian Oil Corporation, received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for its Surya Nutan project. The initiative aims to distribute solar-powered cooking devices in underprivileged regions in India, improving health outcomes and reducing pollution.

  • Country:
  • India

India's EKI Energy Services announced on Monday that it has secured a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for the expansion of its Surya Nutan project. This initiative focuses on delivering solar-powered cooking solutions to tribal and underprivileged areas across the country.

Having previously collaborated with Indian Oil Corporation, EKI is set to distribute the innovative Surya Nutan solar cooking systems in districts within Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra, enabled by this crucial funding. The company's Chairman, Manish Dabkara, highlighted the project's potential to improve lives by reducing indoor air pollution and enhancing health outcomes.

Focused on advancing clean energy access, the initiative will assess the socio-economic impacts of the technology in targeted regions, aiming for a significant step forward in equitable energy solutions. Details on the grant amount remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

