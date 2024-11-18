Empowering India's Tribal Regions with Solar Cooking: A Sustainable Initiative
EKI Energy Services, partnered with Indian Oil Corporation, received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for its Surya Nutan project. The initiative aims to distribute solar-powered cooking devices in underprivileged regions in India, improving health outcomes and reducing pollution.
- Country:
- India
India's EKI Energy Services announced on Monday that it has secured a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for the expansion of its Surya Nutan project. This initiative focuses on delivering solar-powered cooking solutions to tribal and underprivileged areas across the country.
Having previously collaborated with Indian Oil Corporation, EKI is set to distribute the innovative Surya Nutan solar cooking systems in districts within Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra, enabled by this crucial funding. The company's Chairman, Manish Dabkara, highlighted the project's potential to improve lives by reducing indoor air pollution and enhancing health outcomes.
Focused on advancing clean energy access, the initiative will assess the socio-economic impacts of the technology in targeted regions, aiming for a significant step forward in equitable energy solutions. Details on the grant amount remain undisclosed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Invests $50M in New High-Capacity Bottling Line in Namibia to Boost Production and Sustainability
ADB Approves €89.47M Loan to Enhance Armenia’s Fiscal Sustainability and Financial Market Development
Echoes of Earth: A Symphony of Sustainability at Bengaluru Airport
Gauranga Das: The Monk for Action Revolutionizing Sustainability and Spirituality
IoBM Unveils Revolutionary EV Model Boosting Security and Sustainability