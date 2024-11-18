Missile Scare Near Yemeni Waters: Vessel Evades Danger

A vessel positioned 60 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's Aden faced a potential threat on Monday when a missile splashed into the sea nearby, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported.

Despite the alarming incident, UKMTO confirmed that no damage occurred and the vessel's crew remained unscathed.

The maritime community has been alerted, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the missile occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)