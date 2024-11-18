Missile Scare Near Yemeni Waters: Vessel Evades Danger
A vessel near Yemen's Aden narrowly escaped harm when a missile splashed into the sea close to its location. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations confirmed the incident but assured that the vessel and its crew were unharmed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:39 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
A vessel positioned 60 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's Aden faced a potential threat on Monday when a missile splashed into the sea nearby, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported.
Despite the alarming incident, UKMTO confirmed that no damage occurred and the vessel's crew remained unscathed.
The maritime community has been alerted, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the missile occurrence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Priyanka Gandhi Calls for Safety Reforms After Kerala Train Tragedy
Houthis Maintain Maritime Blockade Against Israeli Vessels
Yemen's Houthis Escalate Maritime Blockade on Israeli Vessels
Coast Guard Chief's Strategic Session with Navy Bolsters Maritime Security
Revolutionizing Assam's Waterways: A New Wave of Connectivity and Safety