Left Menu

Missile Scare Near Yemeni Waters: Vessel Evades Danger

A vessel near Yemen's Aden narrowly escaped harm when a missile splashed into the sea close to its location. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations confirmed the incident but assured that the vessel and its crew were unharmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:39 IST
Missile Scare Near Yemeni Waters: Vessel Evades Danger
cruise missiles Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A vessel positioned 60 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's Aden faced a potential threat on Monday when a missile splashed into the sea nearby, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported.

Despite the alarming incident, UKMTO confirmed that no damage occurred and the vessel's crew remained unscathed.

The maritime community has been alerted, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the missile occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024