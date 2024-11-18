Noida’s Real Estate Market Soars Amid Infrastructure Growth
Property registrations in Noida and Greater Noida increased by 6% during July-September 2024, totaling 8,128 units. Greater Noida accounted for 62% of transactions, with significant growth due to infrastructure developments like Jewar International Airport. High-end and integrated luxury communities are becoming popular in these areas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 17:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Property registrations in Noida and Greater Noida rose by 6% during the third quarter of 2024, achieving a total of 8,128 units registered, according to Square Yards.
Greater Noida has taken the lead in this growth, accounting for 62% of total transactions from July to September.
Experts attribute this boom to infrastructure advancements such as the Jewar International Airport, making Noida and Greater Noida prominent hotspots for real estate, with a noticeable trend towards integrated luxury communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement