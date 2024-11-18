Noida’s Real Estate Market Soars Amid Infrastructure Growth

Property registrations in Noida and Greater Noida rose by 6% during the third quarter of 2024, achieving a total of 8,128 units registered, according to Square Yards.

Greater Noida has taken the lead in this growth, accounting for 62% of total transactions from July to September.

Experts attribute this boom to infrastructure advancements such as the Jewar International Airport, making Noida and Greater Noida prominent hotspots for real estate, with a noticeable trend towards integrated luxury communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)