Noida’s Real Estate Market Soars Amid Infrastructure Growth

Property registrations in Noida and Greater Noida increased by 6% during July-September 2024, totaling 8,128 units. Greater Noida accounted for 62% of transactions, with significant growth due to infrastructure developments like Jewar International Airport. High-end and integrated luxury communities are becoming popular in these areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 17:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Property registrations in Noida and Greater Noida rose by 6% during the third quarter of 2024, achieving a total of 8,128 units registered, according to Square Yards.

Greater Noida has taken the lead in this growth, accounting for 62% of total transactions from July to September.

Experts attribute this boom to infrastructure advancements such as the Jewar International Airport, making Noida and Greater Noida prominent hotspots for real estate, with a noticeable trend towards integrated luxury communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

