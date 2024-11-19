West Bengal's Unexpected Cold Snap: Temperatures Plunge

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a notable drop in temperatures across West Bengal, with several locations experiencing below-normal mercury levels on Tuesday.

The forecast indicates predominantly dry weather will extend over the Gangetic plains and the sub-Himalayan areas for the next few days. Darjeeling recorded 8.6 degrees Celsius, the coldest in the hills, while Purulia registered 12.1 degrees Celsius, marking the lowest in the plains.

Kolkata encountered a dip, recording a minimum of 18 degrees Celsius, nearly two degrees below normal, and a high of 27.5 degrees Celsius, which is 2.7 degrees above average. The dry weather is expected to keep day and night temperatures stable over the forthcoming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)