Delhi's Daily Wage Workers Struggle Amid Pollution Clampdown

As the air quality in Delhi-NCR worsens, authorities have enforced new measures to combat pollution. However, these actions disproportionately affect daily wage workers in the construction industry, leaving many at a standstill.

Construction and demolition activities are halted due to GRAP-IV measures, initiated when Delhi's air quality index surpassed 450. Workers face severe financial distress, worried about providing for their families.

The thick haze over Delhi has prompted measures like bans on construction, restricted truck entries, and school closures. For workers like Babu Ram and Rajesh Kumar, these restrictions exacerbate their financial woes, while highlighting the broader social and economic impacts on vulnerable communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)