Tracking Jumbo Journeys: Assam's Innovative Elephant Conservation Effort

In a significant conservation initiative, an elephant in Assam's Baksa district has been outfitted with a radio collar by the state forest department, with state and local agencies lending their support. This marks a progressive step towards effectively tracking elephant movements and mitigating human-elephant conflicts.

The tranquilization and collaring operation was adeptly managed by a team that included veterinarians, biologists, and forest officials. Led by Dr. C Ramesh and supervised by Baksa DFO Golap Baniya, the operation utilized cutting-edge GPS-based satellite-radio telemetry to monitor elephant herd dynamics and site preferences.

Projected outcomes of this project aim to understand elephant ecology and territorial patterns scientifically, thereby enhancing management strategies for conservation. According to Dr. Bibhuti Prasad Lahkar of Aaranyak's ERCD, the initiative could revolutionize regional strategies in elephant conservation and habitat management.

