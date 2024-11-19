Left Menu

Tracking Jumbo Journeys: Assam's Innovative Elephant Conservation Effort

A tusker in Assam's Baksa district was radio-collared to track its movements as part of an initiative by the state forest department, enhanced by local authorities and conservationists. This effort aims to manage human-elephant conflicts and conserve elephant populations by studying their ecological habits and migratory patterns.

In a significant conservation initiative, an elephant in Assam's Baksa district has been outfitted with a radio collar by the state forest department, with state and local agencies lending their support. This marks a progressive step towards effectively tracking elephant movements and mitigating human-elephant conflicts.

The tranquilization and collaring operation was adeptly managed by a team that included veterinarians, biologists, and forest officials. Led by Dr. C Ramesh and supervised by Baksa DFO Golap Baniya, the operation utilized cutting-edge GPS-based satellite-radio telemetry to monitor elephant herd dynamics and site preferences.

Projected outcomes of this project aim to understand elephant ecology and territorial patterns scientifically, thereby enhancing management strategies for conservation. According to Dr. Bibhuti Prasad Lahkar of Aaranyak's ERCD, the initiative could revolutionize regional strategies in elephant conservation and habitat management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

