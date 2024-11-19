Left Menu

Lula's Climate Call at G20: A Final Plea for Action

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva urged G20 leaders at the Rio de Janeiro summit to elevate their greenhouse gas emission reduction targets. He emphasized that the upcoming UN COP30 climate talks in the Brazilian Amazon might be the final opportunity to prevent irreversible climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:24 IST
Lula's Climate Call at G20: A Final Plea for Action

At the annual G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva made a fervent appeal to world leaders.

He called for increased commitments towards cutting greenhouse gas emissions, a critical step in combating climate change globally.

Lula highlighted the significance of the upcoming UN COP30 climate talks, scheduled in the Amazon next year, as a crucial and potentially final opportunity to avert irreversible climate damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024