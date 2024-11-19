Lula's Climate Call at G20: A Final Plea for Action

At the annual G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva made a fervent appeal to world leaders.

He called for increased commitments towards cutting greenhouse gas emissions, a critical step in combating climate change globally.

Lula highlighted the significance of the upcoming UN COP30 climate talks, scheduled in the Amazon next year, as a crucial and potentially final opportunity to avert irreversible climate damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)