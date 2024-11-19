Lula's Climate Call at G20: A Final Plea for Action
Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva urged G20 leaders at the Rio de Janeiro summit to elevate their greenhouse gas emission reduction targets. He emphasized that the upcoming UN COP30 climate talks in the Brazilian Amazon might be the final opportunity to prevent irreversible climate change.
At the annual G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva made a fervent appeal to world leaders.
He called for increased commitments towards cutting greenhouse gas emissions, a critical step in combating climate change globally.
Lula highlighted the significance of the upcoming UN COP30 climate talks, scheduled in the Amazon next year, as a crucial and potentially final opportunity to avert irreversible climate damage.
