Spain's Devastating Flood Impact on Economy

Spain's worst flooding in decades occurred on October 29, leading to over 200 fatalities and prompting the Bank of Spain to project a negative impact of 0.2 percentage points on the nation's GDP for the fourth quarter.

Spain is grappling with the aftermath of its deadliest floods in modern history, which struck on October 29 and claimed over 200 lives.

The catastrophic event is expected to negatively impact Spain's economy, with the Bank of Spain projecting a 0.2 percentage point hit to the gross domestic product in the fourth quarter.

This disastrous flooding highlights the significant economic and human toll that extreme weather events can impose on nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

