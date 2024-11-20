Left Menu

Odisha's Global Vision: Singapore Partnerships and Paradeep Port Transformation

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has invited Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to visit India in January 2025. Adopting Singapore's Jurong Island and Tuas Port models, Paradeep Port is set for development. Collaborations with Singapore companies aim to enhance infrastructure, education, and trade opportunities in Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:00 IST
Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, has extended an invitation to Singapore's President, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, to visit India in January 2025. The visit aims to foster partnerships and replicate Singapore's world-renowned petrochemical and port infrastructure models in Odisha, specifically Paradeep Port.

In a significant move, Majhi announced that discussions are underway with Surbana Jurong, a Singapore government-owned engineering consultancy, to implement the Jurong Island Petrochemical Industrial base and Tuas Port models. These plans are part of a broader strategy for multi-billion-dollar developments at Paradeep Port.

Majhi also highlighted the ongoing collaboration between Odisha and Singapore in skill development. The second phase of the World Skill Centre in Bhubaneswar, inspired by Singapore's Institute of Technical Education, is set to begin construction soon, with plans to send more interns for advanced training in Singapore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

