Singapore Airlines and Air India Forge Deeper Strategic Ties

Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Air India are taking steps to bolster their strategic alliance, eyeing expansion across various sectors of commercial activities. In a Thursday report, SIA highlighted its commitment to fostering the success of the Air India Group, which is a prominent player in the Indian market.

The partnership will see the addition of 51 new codeshare destinations from October 2024, enhancing travel options between Singapore, India, and beyond. The recent merger of Air India and Vistara, completed in November 2024, has awarded SIA a 25.1% stake in the enlarged Air India Group.

Despite facing headwinds such as cost inflation and geopolitical tensions, the group remains resilient, with a 146.7% net profit increase to SGD 1,626 million in the December quarter. SIA attributes this rise mainly to a USD 1,098 million accounting gain post the merger-induced disposal of Vistara. Strengthening partnerships and leveraging new opportunities, the group is poised to thrive in competitive markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)