Threatened Waters: The Fight to Save the Karachi Fish

The karachi, a small fish thriving in the high-altitude Ascotan salt flat, is under threat from a proposed lithium mining project.
Scientists highlight the fish's remarkable adaptation to extreme conditions, including solar radiation and heavy metals, with its genome revealing rapid evolutionary adjustments.
Local residents call for responsible mining practices to ensure the protection of the fragile ecosystem, emphasizing the delicate balance between economic interests and environmental preservation.
