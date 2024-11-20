Left Menu

Threatened Waters: The Fight to Save the Karachi Fish

The karachi fish in the Ascotan salt flat faces threats from a planned lithium project. Adapted to extreme conditions, this small fish's survival is challenged by mining activities impacting its habitat. Locals urge for eco-friendly practices to safeguard this unique ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:32 IST
lithium excavation project Image Credit:

The karachi, a small fish thriving in the high-altitude Ascotan salt flat, is under threat from a proposed lithium mining project.

Scientists highlight the fish's remarkable adaptation to extreme conditions, including solar radiation and heavy metals, with its genome revealing rapid evolutionary adjustments.

Local residents call for responsible mining practices to ensure the protection of the fragile ecosystem, emphasizing the delicate balance between economic interests and environmental preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

