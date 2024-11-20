Yoann Richomme Sets New 24-Hour Sailing Record

In a new feat of endurance and sailing prowess, French sailor Yoann Richomme has set a new 24-hour distance record in a monohull, covering 551.84 nautical miles in the prestigious Vendee Globe. This achievement breaks the previous record of 546.64 nautical miles set by Nicolas Lunven just a week prior.

Richomme, sailing aboard his Paprec Arkea yacht, is currently positioned fourth in the race, trailing behind Britain's Sam Goodchild and fellow French sailors Sebastien Simon and Charlie Dalin. Onlookers marveled as Richomme rode brisk winds reaching nearly 30 knots, which he captured in a jubilant video post.

The World Sailing Speed Record Council has yet to officially ratify Richomme's achievement. This record attempt highlights the challenging conditions sailors face in the Vendee Globe, a solo, non-stop race covering 24,000 nautical miles around the globe.

