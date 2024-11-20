Left Menu

Yoann Richomme Sets New 24-Hour Sailing Record

French sailor Yoann Richomme broke the 24-hour monohull distance record, sailing 551.84 nautical miles in the Vendee Globe. Richomme surpassed Nicolas Lunven's previous record by five miles. Despite the achievement, Richomme currently ranks fourth in the race, pending record verification from the World Sailing Speed Record Council.

In a new feat of endurance and sailing prowess, French sailor Yoann Richomme has set a new 24-hour distance record in a monohull, covering 551.84 nautical miles in the prestigious Vendee Globe. This achievement breaks the previous record of 546.64 nautical miles set by Nicolas Lunven just a week prior.

Richomme, sailing aboard his Paprec Arkea yacht, is currently positioned fourth in the race, trailing behind Britain's Sam Goodchild and fellow French sailors Sebastien Simon and Charlie Dalin. Onlookers marveled as Richomme rode brisk winds reaching nearly 30 knots, which he captured in a jubilant video post.

The World Sailing Speed Record Council has yet to officially ratify Richomme's achievement. This record attempt highlights the challenging conditions sailors face in the Vendee Globe, a solo, non-stop race covering 24,000 nautical miles around the globe.

