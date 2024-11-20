Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Solar Power Revolution in Water Projects Shines at Governance Conference

Uttar Pradesh's innovative use of solar power in its Jal Jeevan Mission projects will be a highlight at India's Regional Conference on Good Governance in Raipur. Over 80% of UP's projects use solar energy, reducing costs and emissions, serving as a model for sustainable governance nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-11-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 21:20 IST
Uttar Pradesh's progressive use of solar power in its Jal Jeevan Mission projects takes the spotlight at the Regional Conference on Good Governance in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, beginning Thursday. The event, organized by the Government of India, will showcase UP's substantial achievements in sustainable project management.

More than 80% of these initiatives in Uttar Pradesh are powered by solar energy, significantly cutting costs and carbon emissions. As a result, senior bureaucrats from various states will attend the Raipur conference to study and potentially implement UP's model, according to a statement from the state government.

Uttar Pradesh's impressive implementation of solar power in water schemes will be highlighted by Anurag Srivastava, the state's Additional Chief Secretary for Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department. The presentation will emphasize the cost-efficiency and long-term sustainability of solar energy-powered projects, which have positioned UP as a leader in environmental conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

