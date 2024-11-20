London Tops World's Best Cities 2025 Rankings

London has once again claimed the top spot in the World's Best Cities 2025 ranking. Released by Resonance Consultancy in association with Ipsos, the rankings have seen London maintain its lead for the tenth consecutive year, followed closely by New York and Paris.

This year's rankings considered perception-based data, surveying over 22,000 people across 31 countries. Despite the absence of Indian cities in the top 100, Mumbai and Delhi were noted for regional strengths in the Asia-Pacific report. The World's Best Cities ranking evaluates cities based on their livability, lovability, and prosperity.

According to Laura Citron, CEO of London & Partners, London's iconic attractions and diverse culture set it apart as a global leader. The analysis stems from the combination of public perception and factors like attracting a young population, visitor spending, and business growth, emphasizing the resilience of the world's major urban centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)