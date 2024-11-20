Left Menu

London Tops World's Best Cities 2025 Rankings

London has maintained its position as the leading city in the World's Best Cities 2025 ranking by Resonance Consultancy, alongside New York and Paris. The ranking considers factors like livability, lovability, and prosperity. The report underscores the continued aspiration of people to live, visit, and work in major global cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-11-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 21:32 IST
London Tops World's Best Cities 2025 Rankings
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London has once again claimed the top spot in the World's Best Cities 2025 ranking. Released by Resonance Consultancy in association with Ipsos, the rankings have seen London maintain its lead for the tenth consecutive year, followed closely by New York and Paris.

This year's rankings considered perception-based data, surveying over 22,000 people across 31 countries. Despite the absence of Indian cities in the top 100, Mumbai and Delhi were noted for regional strengths in the Asia-Pacific report. The World's Best Cities ranking evaluates cities based on their livability, lovability, and prosperity.

According to Laura Citron, CEO of London & Partners, London's iconic attractions and diverse culture set it apart as a global leader. The analysis stems from the combination of public perception and factors like attracting a young population, visitor spending, and business growth, emphasizing the resilience of the world's major urban centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024