Kashmir in Deep Freeze: Sub-Zero Temperatures Grip the Valley

Kashmir is currently facing a severe cold wave, as temperatures plummet below the freezing point in most areas due to recent snowfall in the higher reaches. Officials report that Srinagar and surrounding regions have experienced sub-zero minimum temperatures for the second consecutive night.

Increased cold conditions were sparked by last week’s snowfall, with Pahalgam registering the lowest temperature at minus 3.2 degrees Celsius. The Met department forecasts these chilly conditions to persist across the Valley until November 23.

As temperatures remain below normal for this time of year, the weather is set to shift on November 24, when the Valley may experience cloudy skies and scattered light rain or snow, especially in the mountainous areas.

