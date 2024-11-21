Left Menu

Kashmir in Deep Freeze: Sub-Zero Temperatures Grip the Valley

Most areas in Kashmir are experiencing sub-zero temperatures as the region grapples with the chilling effects of recent snowfall. Srinagar and other parts of the valley are seeing night temperatures dip below freezing, with the coldest spots recorded in Pahalgam and Qazigund. This cold spell is expected to last until November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:47 IST
Kashmir is currently facing a severe cold wave, as temperatures plummet below the freezing point in most areas due to recent snowfall in the higher reaches. Officials report that Srinagar and surrounding regions have experienced sub-zero minimum temperatures for the second consecutive night.

Increased cold conditions were sparked by last week’s snowfall, with Pahalgam registering the lowest temperature at minus 3.2 degrees Celsius. The Met department forecasts these chilly conditions to persist across the Valley until November 23.

As temperatures remain below normal for this time of year, the weather is set to shift on November 24, when the Valley may experience cloudy skies and scattered light rain or snow, especially in the mountainous areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

