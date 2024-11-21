Left Menu

Provident Bayscape: Redefining Lifestyle in Chennai with Modern Heritage Homes

Provident Bayscape, a new residential project by Provident Housing Limited, launches this Saturday in Chennai. Located strategically, the project spans 5.35 acres with 676 units and offers contemporary design with cultural influences. With 25+ amenities and sustainability features, Bayscape promises a unique living experience in Chennai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai is set to welcome its latest residential marvel, Provident Bayscape, by Provident Housing Limited. The project, debuting this Saturday, promises to blend modern architecture with cultural nuances, catering specifically to the lifestyle preferences of Chennai residents.

Occupying a strategic position on Kelambakkam-Vandalur Road, Bayscape spans 5.35 acres and will offer 676 residential units across four towers. A unique blend of modern and traditional design, these homes come with features like a dedicated 'Kolam' area, ensuring they meet the specific cultural preferences of the local population.

Sustainability is a cornerstone of Bayscape, with a high-capacity organic waste converter, solar energy solutions, and rainwater harvesting among its many eco-friendly features. The development also boasts excellent connectivity and proximity to major amenities, promising a lifestyle of convenience and comfort for its residents.

