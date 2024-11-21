Left Menu

Tragic Drowning of Three Minors at Maithon Dam

The bodies of three minor boys were recovered after a 22-hour search operation following their drowning in Jharkhand's Maithon dam. The victims, Yuvraj Singh, Junaid Hussain, and Nayav Gaddi, were Class-10 students who tragically drowned while bathing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a heart-wrenching incident, the bodies of three minor boys were found on Thursday after an intensive 22-hour search at the Maithon dam in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, according to local police reports.

The victims, identified as Yuvraj Singh, Junaid Hussain, both aged 16, and Nayav Gaddi, aged 15, were students in Class 10 at a local private school. They drowned while bathing in the dam around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, prompting authorities to launch a search operation two hours later.

Police confirmed that the discovery of the bodies was made after extensive efforts and the remains have now been sent for a post-mortem examination at Saheed Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital.

