Left Menu

Standoff at COP29: Developing Nations Demand Concrete Climate Finance Commitment

The new climate finance package draft for the developing world was rejected by all signatories to the UN climate convention. Developed countries haven't proposed a concrete annual finance figure, which developing countries demand to be at least USD 1.3 trillion. Negotiators debate source responsibility for the funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:53 IST
Standoff at COP29: Developing Nations Demand Concrete Climate Finance Commitment
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

The early Thursday release of a new climate finance draft for developing nations saw unanimous rejection by all countries represented under the UN climate convention. Despite the setback, COP29's presidency maintains that the draft is not final and is open to inputs aiming at consensus.

Developing nations are adamant about securing at least USD 1.3 trillion annually starting 2025, in stark contrast to the USD 200 billion to USD 300 billion figure European Union negotiators are reportedly discussing. The Colombian Environment Minister accused developed countries of geopolitical maneuvering rather than lacking resources.

There's a consensus on financial needs, but trust is lacking. Although developed nations met a USD 100 billion target in 2022, almost 70% came as loans. Nations like Pakistan stress the importance of an ambitious agreement, while developing countries resist counting on private sectors for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024