Double Trouble: Bomb Cyclone Strikes Pacific Northwest Again

A second bomb cyclone is expected to hit the Pacific Northwest Thursday, intensifying after still-recovering from the first storm's damage. The first bomb cyclone left homes without power and caused fatalities from fallen trees. Additional rain and wind threaten life-threatening conditions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:55 IST
Residents of the Pacific Northwest brace for a fresh wave of extreme weather as another bomb cyclone is set to make landfall by Thursday evening. This comes as the region grapples with the fallout from a previous storm that has already caused significant power outages and fatalities.

The initial onslaught of winds had temporarily subsided by midday Wednesday across Southwest Washington and Oregon, prompting distressing images of smashed cars and homes flooded social media channels. Tragically, two women lost their lives in separate incidents involving fallen trees near Seattle.

By Thursday, estimates revealed around 350,000 homes and businesses across Washington, Oregon, and Northern California are still without power. With further rain and wind forecasted, meteorologists warn about the heightened potential for life-threatening conditions, including flooding and landslides.

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

