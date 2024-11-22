Left Menu

Storms Rage: Atmospheric River Unleashes Havoc in Northern California

The northwestern U.S. narrowly avoided a double assault by 'bomb cyclones,' but an 'atmospheric river' lashed northern California with severe wind and rain. While the second cyclone's intensity fell short, significant damage ensued with widespread power outages, life-threatening floods, and hazards on roads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 07:58 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 07:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The northwestern United States narrowly escaped a second 'bomb cyclone' on Thursday as the expected storm's force did not fully manifest, sparing the region from further devastation. However, the ongoing 'atmospheric river' continued to wreak havoc by delivering intense wind and torrential rain to northern California.

The initial cyclone, characterized by sudden pressure drops leading to hurricane-force winds, battered areas from Washington state to northern California earlier this week, resulting in casualties and widespread power outages. Social media became awash with images of tree-crushed homes and vehicles, highlighting the storm's destructive impact.

Despite the second storm not developing into a cyclone, it maintained enough power to exacerbate conditions. Authorities reported road hazards and issued multiple flood and wind warnings. Wind gusts were expected to reach up to 65 mph, posing risks of mudslides and life-threatening floods in vulnerable areas. Power outage numbers remained high, affecting thousands across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

