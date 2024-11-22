Tragedy at Thane Lake: Teenagers' Swim Turns Fatal

In a tragic incident, two teenage boys drowned while their friend went missing after they entered a lake in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Thursday. The unfortunate event unfolded in the Bhiwandi area, where the children, aged 13 to 15, went for an evening swim.

According to an official report, the teens ventured into the water body for a bath, where they began to sink, leading to the heartbreaking incident. The chaos and commotion erupted when the locals noticed the sinking teens and raised an alarm, prompting a swift response.

Firefighters rushed to the location after being alerted by the residents. The emergency team managed to retrieve the lifeless bodies of Gulab Ansari and Sahil Sheikh, both aged 13. An urgent search operation is currently underway, coordinated by the Bhiwandi Town police, to find the missing third teenager.

(With inputs from agencies.)