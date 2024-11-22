Left Menu

AVP Infracon Lands Rs 33-Crore NH-67 Road Project in Tamil Nadu

AVP Infracon has secured a Rs 33 crore road project contract in Tamil Nadu, awarded by CDR and Co Constructions. The project involves strengthening the Thanjavur to Trichy section on NH-67 and is expected to be completed in one year. AVP Infracon specializes in infrastructure projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:30 IST
AVP Infracon Lands Rs 33-Crore NH-67 Road Project in Tamil Nadu
  • Country:
  • India

AVP Infracon has successfully secured a prestigious road project in Tamil Nadu, valued at Rs 33 crore. This marks a significant milestone for the infrastructure company as announced in an exchange filing on Thursday.

The contract was awarded by CDR and Co Constructions and involves crucial periodic renewal and strengthening of the Thanjavur to Trichy section of NH-67, recently renamed NH-83. The project is scheduled for completion within the year.

Expressing pride, AVP Infracon Ltd MD Prasanna Dhandayuthapani stated that the company is committed to enhancing India's road infrastructure, particularly in Tamil Nadu's key industrial corridor. AVP Infracon excels in projects such as roads, bridges, and industrial infrastructures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024