AVP Infracon Lands Rs 33-Crore NH-67 Road Project in Tamil Nadu

AVP Infracon has successfully secured a prestigious road project in Tamil Nadu, valued at Rs 33 crore. This marks a significant milestone for the infrastructure company as announced in an exchange filing on Thursday.

The contract was awarded by CDR and Co Constructions and involves crucial periodic renewal and strengthening of the Thanjavur to Trichy section of NH-67, recently renamed NH-83. The project is scheduled for completion within the year.

Expressing pride, AVP Infracon Ltd MD Prasanna Dhandayuthapani stated that the company is committed to enhancing India's road infrastructure, particularly in Tamil Nadu's key industrial corridor. AVP Infracon excels in projects such as roads, bridges, and industrial infrastructures.

(With inputs from agencies.)