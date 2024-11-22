Left Menu

Blazing Discovery: 3-Million-Year-Old Exoplanet Challenges Planetary Formation Theories

Astronomers have discovered a newborn exoplanet orbiting a young star, challenging existing theories on planetary formation speed. This planet, IRAS 04125+2902 b, formed in just 3 million years. Observations suggest it migrated closer to its star post-formation. The discovery was made using NASA's TESS telescope.

Updated: 22-11-2024 16:32 IST
Astronomers have discovered a groundbreaking celestial body, a newborn exoplanet, orbiting swiftly around a young star. This discovery challenges existing planetary formation theories, revealing that planets can coalesce in a mere 3 million years, compared to the traditionally accepted timeframe of 10 to 20 million years.

The newfound planet, named IRAS 04125+2902 b or TIDYE-1b, is one of the youngest exoplanets discovered. It is situated in a disk of gas and dust that led to its creation. With a mass 10 to 20 times that of Earth, it circles its star in just 8.8 days, positioned about one-fifth the distance of Mercury from our sun.

This stellar phenomenon was detected using the transit method, observing dips in the star's brightness. Astronomers utilized NASA's TESS telescope to make this observation, shedding light on the rapid formation and migration of large planets close to their stars in the earlier stages of their life cycle.

