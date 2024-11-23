Left Menu

Escalation on the Frontline: Russia Unveils Hypersonic Oreshnik

Russia's President Vladimir Putin announced the debut of the Oreshnik hypersonic missile in combat operations, described as a severe escalation in the Ukraine conflict. The missile's multiple warheads pose significant threats, with Putin emphasizing its unrivaled capability and continued testing under combat conditions.

Russia has launched a new phase in its conflict with Ukraine by debuting the Oreshnik hypersonic missile, as announced by President Vladimir Putin on Friday. This heightened state of warfare follows the missile's first deployment, said to be a response to Ukraine's utilization of U.S. and British missiles.

President Putin described the missile deployment as successful and indicated plans for further testing, asserting the missile's readiness for combat. The move drew criticism from the U.S., labeling it experimental with limited stock, and from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who deemed it a severe escalation.

The Oreshnik missile, capable of reaching speeds over 13,000 kph, has intensified regional tensions. It carries multiple warheads and threatens widespread Western targets. The Kremlin insists the missile is non-nuclear but equally formidable, warning the West against reckless military support for Ukraine.

