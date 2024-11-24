Left Menu

COP29 Summit's $300 Billion Climate Finance Pledge Faces Criticism

At the COP29 summit, a $300 billion annual global finance target was set to aid poorer nations facing climate change impacts. The agreement has been criticized for its insufficiency, revealing tensions between developed and developing nations over financial responsibilities and highlighting challenges in global climate action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 08:02 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 08:02 IST
COP29 Summit's $300 Billion Climate Finance Pledge Faces Criticism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The COP29 summit in Baku has concluded with a pivotal agreement aimed at mobilizing $300 billion annually by 2035 to help poorer nations combat climate change. Despite some delegates' applause, the deal faced significant backlash from recipients who deemed it inadequate.

The agreement has sparked heated debate among nations about financial responsibility, with industrialized countries called to account for their historical pollution. Delegates overcame extended negotiations, revealing deep divisions over the allocation of climate finance as well as criticism surrounding the rushed adoption of the deal by Azerbaijan's host.

United Nations climate chief Simon Stiell praised the deal as a vital step for humanity, drawing parallels to an insurance policy that necessitates prompt premium payments. Nevertheless, experts warn that more concrete measures are needed to transition from fossil fuels and advance renewables to meet the climate goals set by the Paris Agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024