U.S. Exits Just Energy Partnership, Developing Nations Affected

The U.S. is withdrawing from the Just Energy Transition Partnership, impacting South Africa, Indonesia, and Vietnam. This move signals a shift in U.S. foreign aid focus under President Trump's administration. JETP, launched at the 2021 U.N. climate talks, included 10 donor nations supporting cleaner energy transitions in developing countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:27 IST
In a significant policy shift, the United States has announced its withdrawal from the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), a coalition initially formed to support developing countries in their transition from coal to cleaner energy sources. This move has been communicated to key participants in South Africa, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

The JETP initiative, unveiled during the United Nations climate talks in Glasgow, sought to assist nations like South Africa and Vietnam through financial packages that included loans, guarantees, and grants. Despite the U.S. withdrawal, other international partners remain committed to sustaining these projects.

The withdrawal comes as the U.S. under President Trump pivots towards promoting fossil fuels over foreign aid for clean energy projects. This decision affects commitments exceeding $3 billion for Indonesia and Vietnam, with more than $1 billion promised to South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

