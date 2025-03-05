Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at Heydar Aliyev Refinery in Baku

A significant fire broke out at the Heydar Aliyev oil refinery in Baku, Azerbaijan. Emergency services in Azerbaijan and Russia reported the incident, which affected one of the country's largest oil processing facilities in the Nizaminsky district.

On Wednesday, media outlets in Azerbaijan and Russia reported a major fire at an oil refinery located in the capital, Baku. Citing emergency services, both countries highlighted the seriousness of the blaze.

TASS news agency confirmed that the fire had engulfed the Heydar Aliyev oil refinery in Baku's Nizaminsky district. This facility is notably one of the largest oil processing plants in Azerbaijan.

The incident has caused significant concern due to the refinery's critical role in the country's oil production chain and its location within a densely populated area of the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

