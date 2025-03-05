Blaze Erupts at Heydar Aliyev Refinery in Baku

On Wednesday, media outlets in Azerbaijan and Russia reported a major fire at an oil refinery located in the capital, Baku. Citing emergency services, both countries highlighted the seriousness of the blaze.

TASS news agency confirmed that the fire had engulfed the Heydar Aliyev oil refinery in Baku's Nizaminsky district. This facility is notably one of the largest oil processing plants in Azerbaijan.

The incident has caused significant concern due to the refinery's critical role in the country's oil production chain and its location within a densely populated area of the capital.

