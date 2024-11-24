Left Menu

Snowy Kashmir: A Winter Wonderland in Gulmarg

The picturesque region of Kashmir, including Gulmarg, experienced fresh snowfall, raising hopes for precipitation in the Valley's plains. Moderate snowfall was recorded in Machil, Karnah, and Tulail. Despite a dip in day temperatures, minimum temperatures saw a rise. A dry weather forecast persists, with slight precipitation expected soon.

The higher reaches of Kashmir, including the tourist destination of Gulmarg, awoke to a stunning layer of fresh snowfall on Sunday. The recent weather development has sparked hopes of further precipitation across the Valley's plains.

According to officials, Gulmarg experienced moderate snowfall starting Saturday evening, which continued into early Sunday. The regions of Machil and Karnah in the Kupwara district, alongside Tulail in the Bandipora district, also witnessed moderate snowfalls.

The plains of Kashmir, including areas in Srinagar and Budgam districts, experienced a trace of precipitation during the night. Despite the snowfall leading to a drop in daytime temperatures, the minimum temperature rose significantly, with Srinagar recording a low of 4.8 degrees Celsius, which is around the seasonal average. While Pahalgam and Gulmarg encountered sub-zero temperatures, they were slightly above normal. The meteorological forecast predicts dry and cold weather through December 5, though light precipitation in the higher reaches is anticipated late November and early December.

