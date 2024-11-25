Simon Watts Heads to Antarctica to Witness Climate Impacts and Support Scientific Research

Climate Change Minister Simon Watts is set to travel to Antarctica on Monday to observe the profound effects of climate change on the continent and support New Zealand’s scientific efforts in the region.

Antarctica is facing escalating challenges from climate change, including rapid transformations of the Antarctic ice sheet, ice shelves, sea ice, and its unique biodiversity. "Antarctica is under increasing pressure from climate change, with rapid changes now apparent," Mr Watts emphasized ahead of his visit.

During his time on the ice, Mr. Watts will engage with some of New Zealand’s most advanced scientific research initiatives. He will also meet with international collaborators, including American researchers, underscoring the importance of global partnerships in addressing the climate crisis.

“New Zealand’s long-term commitment to Antarctic research, including through the Antarctic Science Platform, is vital for understanding how changes in Antarctica will impact New Zealand and the world,” Mr. Watts said.

The Antarctic Science Platform is a flagship program funded by New Zealand that focuses on critical climate-related research, including the potential rise in sea levels and its global repercussions. “Our scientists and international partners are working together to better understand how much sea level is likely to rise in the coming decades and centuries. This knowledge allows communities and governments to better prepare for the future impacts of climate change,” Mr. Watts explained.

The visit also highlights the broader role of Antarctica in regulating global climate systems and the importance of protecting its fragile environment. In recent years, the continent has become a focal point for understanding the rapid acceleration of ice loss and its implications for global weather patterns and ecosystems.

Mr. Watts is scheduled to return to New Zealand on Friday, November 29. His visit follows that of Finance Minister Nicola Willis, who earlier this month also traveled to Antarctica to witness New Zealand’s operations and reinforce the government's support for Antarctic initiatives.

This marks a significant demonstration of the New Zealand government’s commitment to leveraging Antarctic science to drive effective climate policies and ensure international collaboration in tackling one of humanity’s greatest challenges.