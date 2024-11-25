Left Menu

Tension Mounts Over Vaishno Devi Ropeway Project

Protests intensify against the proposed ropeway project on the Vaishno Devi route. The government promises to address employment concerns, yet remains firm on development and job creation. Clashes erupted in Katra, prompting further police intervention. The shrine board views the project as transformative for pilgrims despite opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-11-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 15:18 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir government faces growing protests against the proposed ropeway project along the Vaishno Devi route. The Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, assured citizens that their concerns regarding employment losses will be addressed.

As tensions rise, a committee led by the divisional commissioner has engaged stakeholders to reach a consensus on this and other development initiatives. Clashes broke out in Katra, resulting in a police officer's injury during a stone-pelting incident. Additional forces were deployed to restore order.

Despite opposition, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board is pushing forward with the Rs 250-crore project, poised as a game changer for pilgrims. However, shopkeepers and transport providers remain on strike, demanding project cancellation or fair compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

