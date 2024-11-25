Heavy Rainfall Alert: Andhra Pradesh to Brace for Downpours and Thunderstorms

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rainfall across parts of Andhra Pradesh beginning November 26, expected to persist until November 29. This weather pattern is influenced by a depression forming in the Bay of Bengal.

According to the Department's forecast, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema will experience intense rainfall from Tuesday through Friday. North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam will also see significant downpours starting November 29.

The Department confirmed that the weather disturbance had intensified into a depression by Monday morning, traveling northwest. Expected to strengthen further, it is on a trajectory towards the Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coast in the coming days. Alongside rain, thunderstorms with lightning are also likely in certain areas between November 27 and 29.

