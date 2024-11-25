Left Menu

Heavy Rainfall Alert: Andhra Pradesh to Brace for Downpours and Thunderstorms

The India Meteorological Department predicts four days of heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh due to a depression in the Bay of Bengal. The areas affected include South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh. The rain will be accompanied by thunderstorms in certain regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:06 IST
Heavy Rainfall Alert: Andhra Pradesh to Brace for Downpours and Thunderstorms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rainfall across parts of Andhra Pradesh beginning November 26, expected to persist until November 29. This weather pattern is influenced by a depression forming in the Bay of Bengal.

According to the Department's forecast, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema will experience intense rainfall from Tuesday through Friday. North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam will also see significant downpours starting November 29.

The Department confirmed that the weather disturbance had intensified into a depression by Monday morning, traveling northwest. Expected to strengthen further, it is on a trajectory towards the Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coast in the coming days. Alongside rain, thunderstorms with lightning are also likely in certain areas between November 27 and 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024