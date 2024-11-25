Uttarakhand Forest Department's Initiative to Conserve Upper Himalayas

The Uttarakhand Forest Department has announced plans to draft a standard operating procedure aimed at preserving grasslands in the upper Himalayan region of the state.

Officials made the statement after inspecting Dayara Bugyal in Uttarkashi, highlighting concerns over increasing landslide and subsidence risks linked to human and natural activities.

Efforts will focus on extending successful ecological restoration initiatives while reducing biological pressures across 22 grasslands, as well as completing the snow leopard conservation center near Gangotri.

