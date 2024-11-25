Uttarakhand Forest Department's Initiative to Conserve Upper Himalayas
The Uttarakhand Forest Department plans to implement a standard operating procedure for conserving grasslands in the upper Himalayas to prevent landslides and land subsidence. Officials emphasize ecological restoration in sensitive areas like Dayara Bugyal and aim to reduce biological pressure in bugyals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarkashi | Updated: 25-11-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:49 IST
- Country:
- India
The Uttarakhand Forest Department has announced plans to draft a standard operating procedure aimed at preserving grasslands in the upper Himalayan region of the state.
Officials made the statement after inspecting Dayara Bugyal in Uttarkashi, highlighting concerns over increasing landslide and subsidence risks linked to human and natural activities.
Efforts will focus on extending successful ecological restoration initiatives while reducing biological pressures across 22 grasslands, as well as completing the snow leopard conservation center near Gangotri.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Harnessing Nature's Bounty: The Rise of Venison in England
Piramal Revanta: Embracing Community Living Amidst Nature
Tropical Storm Sara's Wrath: Honduras' Ongoing Battle with Nature
Revering Nature: Tribal Knowledge's Global Impact
Navigating the Dual Nature of Work-From-Home: Balancing Benefits and Challenges