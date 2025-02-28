Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Weather Woes: Landslides, Roadblocks, and Snow Bring Disruption

Heavy snowfall and rain in Himachal Pradesh have triggered landslides, blocked roads, and disrupted power and water supply, affecting daily life. Educational institutions have been closed, tourists are advised to stay indoors, and restoration efforts are ongoing amid forecasts of further inclement weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh is grappling with severe disruptions as heavy snowfall and rain have led to landslides, blocking 583 roads and five national highways. The worst-hit areas include Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, and Kullu, leaving many areas isolated and cut-off.

The persistent adverse weather has also disrupted essential services, with over 2,263 transformers and 279 water supply schemes affected. Schools and universities in Chamba and Kullu remain closed, while the threat of avalanches looms over higher altitudes.

Despite the reopening of National Highway 5, several crucial routes remain impassable. Emergency services are stretched, and local authorities have urged residents to exercise caution as more snow and rain are forecasted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

