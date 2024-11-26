Left Menu

Indonesian Rescue Operations Continue Amidst Unyielding Rain

Rescue teams in Indonesia are in a race against time as they search for seven people missing following devastating floods and landslides in North Sumatra. These disasters, triggered by torrential rains, have already claimed 15 lives and caused significant damage to infrastructure and homes.

In North Sumatra, Indonesia, rescue teams are intensifying their search for seven missing individuals. This comes after flash floods and landslides, sparked by persistent torrential rains, led to the tragic loss of 15 lives. The region has been grappling with these disasters since the weekend.

Disaster management officials noted that continuous rain is hampering rescue efforts, making the task more challenging for the hundred-strong team of rescuers, police, and military involved. Despite the adverse weather conditions, the search is scheduled to continue until the end of the week.

The disasters left a trail of damaged homes, mosques, and rice fields, and severed access to some villages. Authorities are employing excavators in their rescue operations. Residents in North Sumatra are being cautioned about potential flooding risks due to anticipated heavy rainfall in the coming weeks.

