Tragedy Strikes in Paradise: Boat Capsizes Off Egypt's Red Sea Coast

In a tragic maritime accident, a tourist boat named Sea Story capsized off Egypt's renowned Red Sea coast on Monday, as confirmed by the Red Sea Governorate. Rescue teams have recovered four bodies and are diligently searching for seven missing individuals.

The provincial governor, Amr Hanafi, reported that five individuals, including two Belgian tourists, one Swiss, one Finn, and an Egyptian, were found alive on Tuesday, adding to the 33 total survivors. The boat had been on a multi-day diving trip, carrying 31 tourists and 13 crew members when it was overturned by high waves, sinking within minutes near the Sataya Reef.

The incident occurred amid adverse weather conditions, with wave heights reaching 3-4 meters and wind speeds of 34 knots, as reported by the Egyptian Red Sea Ports Authority. This calamity underscores the Red Sea's critical role in Egypt's tourism and economy, highlighting the need for stringent safety measures.

