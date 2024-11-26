Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Paradise: Boat Capsizes Off Egypt's Red Sea Coast

A tourist boat named Sea Story capsized off Egypt's Red Sea coast, resulting in four deaths and seven missing persons. Thirty-three survivors were rescued. The incident occurred due to rough weather. The Red Sea is vital for Egypt's tourism, crucial to the national economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic maritime accident, a tourist boat named Sea Story capsized off Egypt's renowned Red Sea coast on Monday, as confirmed by the Red Sea Governorate. Rescue teams have recovered four bodies and are diligently searching for seven missing individuals.

The provincial governor, Amr Hanafi, reported that five individuals, including two Belgian tourists, one Swiss, one Finn, and an Egyptian, were found alive on Tuesday, adding to the 33 total survivors. The boat had been on a multi-day diving trip, carrying 31 tourists and 13 crew members when it was overturned by high waves, sinking within minutes near the Sataya Reef.

The incident occurred amid adverse weather conditions, with wave heights reaching 3-4 meters and wind speeds of 34 knots, as reported by the Egyptian Red Sea Ports Authority. This calamity underscores the Red Sea's critical role in Egypt's tourism and economy, highlighting the need for stringent safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

