Sri Lanka Grapples with Severe Weather: Floods Sweep Away Farm Tractor

Eight individuals, including six children, are missing after a tractor was swept away by floods in Sri Lanka. Heavy rains have caused widespread disruption, with thousands displaced and significant property damage. A search effort is underway, while authorities warn of potential cyclonic activity looming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 27-11-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 12:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Sri Lanka

Tragedy struck in Sri Lanka as eight people, including six children returning from school, went missing when their farm tractor was carried away by floodwaters. This alarming event occurred amid heavy rainfall that has plagued the region, causing widespread disruption.

Military forces have been mobilized to aid in the rescue operations and provide essential relief to the affected communities. As search teams continue their efforts, the Meteorology Department warns of an impending cyclonic storm, adding urgency to the crisis.

The severe weather has already forced thousands from their homes, inundated homes and farmland, and disrupted transportation in many areas. In the eastern region, five children were saved, but the search persists for the missing adults and children, highlighting the ongoing battle against nature's fury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

