Blaze Disrupts Residential Peace: Quick Evacuation Saves Lives
A fire erupted in the meter room of a residential building in Thane, causing the evacuation of 50 residents. Although no injuries occurred, heavy smoke filled the building. The coordinated efforts of the fire brigade and Disaster Management Cell brought the situation under control. The cause remains unknown.
A fire erupted in a Thane residential building's meter room on Wednesday, necessitating the evacuation of around 50 residents as a safeguard, officials reported. No injuries were reported according to authorities.
The blaze emerged in the ground-floor meter room of the seven-storey Shri Dharmaveer Society's B wing, noted the Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell. A fire engine and disaster management personnel, including representatives from Mahavitaran, responded swiftly.
Heavy smoke swept through the premises, driving the precautionary evacuation coordinated by fire and disaster management teams. "For safety reasons, approximately 40 to 50 residents were swiftly evacuated by the fire brigade and disaster management staff," stated Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell. By 7:40 pm, the fire was contained, although the exact cause remains undetermined.
