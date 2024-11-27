Left Menu

Forest Felling Fury: Smuggling Scandal in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda District

Illegal smuggling of over 100 conifer trees in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir has led to a major crackdown by the forest department. Locals and environmentalists are voicing concerns about governmental inaction, while investigations have resulted in suspensions and FIRs to combat this environmental crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhaderwah | Updated: 27-11-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 15:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
More than 100 conifer trees have been illegally felled in the forested area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, according to officials. The forest department has launched an investigation to bring those responsible to justice.

Local residents and environmentalists are alarmed at what they perceive as governmental negligence in addressing rampant forest smuggling, demanding concrete action. Sandeep Kumar, Conservator of Forests for the Chenab Circle, verified that 77 cases of illegal tree felling in the Tanta forest area have been identified.

Investigative teams have been dispatched to the area, leading to the confiscation of vehicles carrying illicit timber. Officials have registered an FIR and are seeking police assistance to curb smuggling, even considering possible collusion between forest officials and smugglers, as several officials have been previously suspended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

