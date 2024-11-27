Unveiling the Hidden World of Earthworms: A Study in West Bengal's Sanctuaries

The Zoological Survey of India has embarked on a groundbreaking study, delving into the spatial distribution of earthworm species across West Bengal's sanctuaries. In a comprehensive survey, the ZSI identified 22 species belonging to 12 different genres.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, the survey spanned several prominent wildlife sanctuaries, including Ballavpur, Bethuadahari, Bibhutibhushan, Raiganj/Kulick Bird Sanctuary, and Ramnabagan. The Raiganj Wildlife Sanctuary recorded the highest number of species, followed by Bethuadahari, Ballavpur, Bibhutibhushan, and Ramnabagan.

Dr. Dhriti Banerjee, Director of ZSI, underlined the importance of native earthworm species in vermiculture, emphasizing that focusing on native rather than non-native species is essential to prevent invasive species harmful to agricultural ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)