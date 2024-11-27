Left Menu

Unveiling the Hidden World of Earthworms: A Study in West Bengal's Sanctuaries

The Zoological Survey of India conducted a study identifying 22 earthworm species across wildlife sanctuaries in West Bengal. The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, highlights the role of native species in sustainable vermiculture and ecosystem management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:35 IST
The Zoological Survey of India has embarked on a groundbreaking study, delving into the spatial distribution of earthworm species across West Bengal's sanctuaries. In a comprehensive survey, the ZSI identified 22 species belonging to 12 different genres.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, the survey spanned several prominent wildlife sanctuaries, including Ballavpur, Bethuadahari, Bibhutibhushan, Raiganj/Kulick Bird Sanctuary, and Ramnabagan. The Raiganj Wildlife Sanctuary recorded the highest number of species, followed by Bethuadahari, Ballavpur, Bibhutibhushan, and Ramnabagan.

Dr. Dhriti Banerjee, Director of ZSI, underlined the importance of native earthworm species in vermiculture, emphasizing that focusing on native rather than non-native species is essential to prevent invasive species harmful to agricultural ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

