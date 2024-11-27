NBCC-HUDCO Pact for Noida's Next Big Development

State-owned NBCC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) to develop a 10-acre industrial plot in Noida. This development, valued at Rs 600 crore, marks a significant project in the region.

According to a regulatory filing on Wednesday, NBCC confirmed its role as Project Management Consultant for this venture, located in Noida's sector-62. The company highlighted a tentative cost projection of around Rs 600 crore for this industrial initiative.

NBCC is actively engaged in the project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate sectors, underlining its strategic role in infrastructure and urban development projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)