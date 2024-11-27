Left Menu

NBCC-HUDCO Pact for Noida's Next Big Development

NBCC has entered into a significant agreement with HUDCO to oversee a 10-acre industrial plot development in Noida, valued at Rs 600 crore. The company will act as the Project Management Consultant to ensure the successful execution of this high-value infrastructure initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:39 IST
NBCC-HUDCO Pact for Noida's Next Big Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned NBCC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) to develop a 10-acre industrial plot in Noida. This development, valued at Rs 600 crore, marks a significant project in the region.

According to a regulatory filing on Wednesday, NBCC confirmed its role as Project Management Consultant for this venture, located in Noida's sector-62. The company highlighted a tentative cost projection of around Rs 600 crore for this industrial initiative.

NBCC is actively engaged in the project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate sectors, underlining its strategic role in infrastructure and urban development projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024