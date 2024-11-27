NBCC-HUDCO Pact for Noida's Next Big Development
NBCC has entered into a significant agreement with HUDCO to oversee a 10-acre industrial plot development in Noida, valued at Rs 600 crore. The company will act as the Project Management Consultant to ensure the successful execution of this high-value infrastructure initiative.
State-owned NBCC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) to develop a 10-acre industrial plot in Noida. This development, valued at Rs 600 crore, marks a significant project in the region.
According to a regulatory filing on Wednesday, NBCC confirmed its role as Project Management Consultant for this venture, located in Noida's sector-62. The company highlighted a tentative cost projection of around Rs 600 crore for this industrial initiative.
NBCC is actively engaged in the project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate sectors, underlining its strategic role in infrastructure and urban development projects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
