Malaysia Battles Torrential Floods Amidst Monsoon Season

More than 37,000 people have been affected by severe flooding across six Malaysian states due to torrential rains, reported Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday. In response, 322 temporary shelters have been opened in Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Perlis, Johor, and Perak to house those displaced.

The north-eastern state of Kelantan, which borders Thailand, has borne the brunt of the flooding, with 30,582 people from 9,223 families affected. Flooding is a recurrent issue during Malaysia's annual monsoon season from October to March, displacing thousands each year.

The Meteorological Department issued a red alert for ongoing heavy rain, warning of dangerous downpours in Kelantan, Pahang, and Terengganu. With rain forecasted to last until Friday, the National Disaster Management Agency has been tasked to mobilize federal and state resources to safeguard affected communities during the monsoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)