Left Menu

Malaysia Battles Torrential Floods Amidst Monsoon Season

Over 37,000 individuals have been impacted by severe flooding across six Malaysian states due to torrential rains. With Kelantan being the worst affected, authorities have set up 322 shelters. The government has issued red alerts and mobilized resources to aid those affected during the monsoon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 09:28 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 09:28 IST
Malaysia Battles Torrential Floods Amidst Monsoon Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

More than 37,000 people have been affected by severe flooding across six Malaysian states due to torrential rains, reported Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday. In response, 322 temporary shelters have been opened in Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Perlis, Johor, and Perak to house those displaced.

The north-eastern state of Kelantan, which borders Thailand, has borne the brunt of the flooding, with 30,582 people from 9,223 families affected. Flooding is a recurrent issue during Malaysia's annual monsoon season from October to March, displacing thousands each year.

The Meteorological Department issued a red alert for ongoing heavy rain, warning of dangerous downpours in Kelantan, Pahang, and Terengganu. With rain forecasted to last until Friday, the National Disaster Management Agency has been tasked to mobilize federal and state resources to safeguard affected communities during the monsoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024