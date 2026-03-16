Highway Chaos: Gas Tanker Disaster Averted in Mathura
Traffic on the Mathura-Kasganj-Bareilly highway was disrupted after an 18-tonne gas tanker overturned, raising fears of a gas leak. Authorities suspended vehicular movement, taking precautionary measures. The damaged road caused the accident. Experts were called to assess the situation as efforts continue to safely upright the tanker.
- Country:
- India
Traffic on the Mathura-Kasganj-Bareilly highway was brought to a standstill when an 18-tonne gas-laden tanker overturned near Nagla Dukariya. Officials acted swiftly, suspending vehicular movement to prevent any mishaps amid concerns of a potential gas leak.
The incident occurred while the tanker was en route from Gujarat to Bareilly, reportedly losing control due to the highway's poor condition. The driver, Ravi Kumar, escaped unharmed but identified the damaged road and loose soil as the causes for the vehicle's imbalance.
In response, a team of officials, including Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sanjeev Singh, police, and fire brigade personnel, rushed to the scene. Fire tenders were deployed, and traffic was diverted. Experts are assessing the tanker for leaks, with efforts underway to safely restore traffic flow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Mathura
- Kasganj
- Bareilly
- highway
- gas tanker
- accident
- traffic
- leak
- road condition
- emergency response
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