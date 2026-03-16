Bihar Governor Embarks on Disaster Management Initiative

In a proactive move, newly appointed Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain announced his intention to visit all districts in the state, focusing on disaster management preparedness. Addressing the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority, Hasnain emphasized the need for professional attention in this disaster-prone region.

Hasnain, sworn in as the 43rd governor, leveraged his experience from the National Disaster Management Authority and his role as Chancellor of the Central University of Kashmir. He praised the Bihar government's initiatives and noted the state's alignment with the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.

While advocating for awareness and external audits, Hasnain acknowledged the strides made by local police and BSDMA. His commitment extends to assisting the state government in tackling disaster management challenges effectively, ensuring continued progress in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)