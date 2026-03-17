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AI-Enabled Bus Shelters Revolutionize Delhi's Commuting

The Delhi Transport Department plans to introduce AI-enabled bus shelters across the city. These smart shelters will provide real-time information on bus routes, improve passenger experience, and help track daily commuter data. A pilot project will start at 10 locations, focusing on enhancing travel information dissemination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2026 00:01 IST | Created: 17-03-2026 00:01 IST
AI-Enabled Bus Shelters Revolutionize Delhi's Commuting
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The Delhi Transport Department is set to revolutionize public commuting with the introduction of AI-enabled bus shelters across the capital.

These cutting-edge shelters will provide real-time information on bus routes and waiting times, optimizing travel experience and reducing confusion for passengers.

The pilot rollout at 10 initial locations marks a significant step towards transforming public transport infrastructure in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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