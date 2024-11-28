Delhi Drives Clean: EV Policy Extended Amid Pollution Fight

Chief Minister Atishi declared on Thursday the extension of the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy through March 2025. Beginning January 1, 2024, the policy reinstates subsidies and road tax exemptions to push for cleaner transportation amid Delhi's air pollution crisis.

At a press briefing, Atishi underscored the government's commitment to incentivize electric vehicles, which constitute 12 percent of the city's registrations, the highest nationwide. She criticized the halt in EV initiatives during Kejriwal's absence, asserting that his return ensures swift policy implementation.

The policy includes a notable transfer of subsidies directly to buyers' accounts for purchases starting in 2024, offering significant incentives for e-cycles, e-rickshaws, two-wheelers, and more. Atishi linked this initiative to the broader AAP agenda of strengthening public services, reducing pollution, and fostering sustainable urban transport.

