Trump's Call to Scrap the CHIPS Act: Controversy Over Semiconductor Subsidies

Former President Donald Trump criticized the CHIPS Act, a 2022 law providing $52.7 billion in semiconductor subsidies, urging its repeal to combat national debt. Despite some praising its benefits, like job creation in New York, Trump's stance sparks concern about future semiconductor industry investments.

Updated: 05-03-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 11:05 IST
Former President Donald Trump has urged U.S. lawmakers to repeal the CHIPS Act, a landmark bipartisan law enacted in 2022 that provided $52.7 billion in subsidies for semiconductor manufacturing.

Trump labeled the act as a wasteful expenditure, criticizing it in a recent congressional speech and suggesting redirecting the funds to reduce national debt.

The CHIPS Act, signed by then-President Joe Biden, has faced mixed reactions as it aimed to bolster U.S. competitiveness in the semiconductor industry and reduce reliance on imported chips.

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

