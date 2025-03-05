Trump's Call to Scrap the CHIPS Act: Controversy Over Semiconductor Subsidies

Former President Donald Trump has urged U.S. lawmakers to repeal the CHIPS Act, a landmark bipartisan law enacted in 2022 that provided $52.7 billion in subsidies for semiconductor manufacturing.

Trump labeled the act as a wasteful expenditure, criticizing it in a recent congressional speech and suggesting redirecting the funds to reduce national debt.

The CHIPS Act, signed by then-President Joe Biden, has faced mixed reactions as it aimed to bolster U.S. competitiveness in the semiconductor industry and reduce reliance on imported chips.

(With inputs from agencies.)