Trump's Call to Scrap the CHIPS Act: Controversy Over Semiconductor Subsidies
Former President Donald Trump criticized the CHIPS Act, a 2022 law providing $52.7 billion in semiconductor subsidies, urging its repeal to combat national debt. Despite some praising its benefits, like job creation in New York, Trump's stance sparks concern about future semiconductor industry investments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 11:05 IST
Former President Donald Trump has urged U.S. lawmakers to repeal the CHIPS Act, a landmark bipartisan law enacted in 2022 that provided $52.7 billion in subsidies for semiconductor manufacturing.
Trump labeled the act as a wasteful expenditure, criticizing it in a recent congressional speech and suggesting redirecting the funds to reduce national debt.
The CHIPS Act, signed by then-President Joe Biden, has faced mixed reactions as it aimed to bolster U.S. competitiveness in the semiconductor industry and reduce reliance on imported chips.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Reliance Group's Renewable Leap: Solar and Battery Manufacturing
StarBigBloc Expands with New Manufacturing Plant in Indore
Reliance Infrastructure Makes Strategic Move into Renewable Energy Equipment Manufacturing
Unraveling the Torres Scam: New Investments in Bulgaria Under Scrutiny
Court Blocks Biden's Student Debt Relief Program