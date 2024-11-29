Malaysia Battles Devastating Floods Amidst Monsoon Season

Three people have tragically lost their lives, and more than 80,000 have been evacuated across Malaysian states due to severe flooding, the government reported Friday. Officials warned that this monsoon season might bring Malaysia's worst flooding in a decade.

In the northeast state of Kelantan alone, which borders Thailand, torrential rain has led to large-scale evacuations. According to the National Disaster Command Centre, 80,589 individuals have been relocated to 467 temporary shelters spanning seven states, with Kelantan and Terengganu affected the most.

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stated that the floods were expected to surpass the severity of 2014's floods, where nearly a quarter of a million people were displaced. The government has mobilized over 82,000 security personnel, along with rescue boats, four-wheel drive vehicles, and helicopters to aid flood victims.

