Left Menu

Guardians of the Third Pole: Forging Sustainable Futures

The 12th Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics™ Forum 2024, hosted by Assam Royal Global University and Balipara Foundation, united thought leaders to discuss sustainable solutions for the Eastern Himalayas. Key sessions emphasized the integration of ecology with economy, advocating for policy innovation and collaboration in protecting this vital ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-11-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 10:14 IST
Guardians of the Third Pole: Forging Sustainable Futures
  • Country:
  • India

Guwahati witnessed significant discussions at the 12th Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics™ Forum 2024, hosted by Assam Royal Global University in collaboration with the Balipara Foundation. The forum, themed 'Acting for the Third Pole,' gathered global thought leaders to deliberate sustainable solutions for the Eastern Himalayas and the crucial Third Pole ecosystem.

The event inaugurated its first session with a panel of distinguished experts, including former Tata executives and environmental academics. Discussions illuminated innovative strategies to tackle regional environmental challenges with global sustainability implications, highlighting the urgency of aligning development models with ecological needs.

Amidst calls for urgent action, Queen Diambi of the Democratic Republic of Congo challenged prevailing development models. Throughout the forum, speakers underscored the role of indigenous knowledge and corporate responsibility. Concluding the event, key speakers underlined the importance of partnerships to build resilient communities and ensure a sustainable legacy for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024