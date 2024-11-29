Guardians of the Third Pole: Forging Sustainable Futures

Guwahati witnessed significant discussions at the 12th Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics™ Forum 2024, hosted by Assam Royal Global University in collaboration with the Balipara Foundation. The forum, themed 'Acting for the Third Pole,' gathered global thought leaders to deliberate sustainable solutions for the Eastern Himalayas and the crucial Third Pole ecosystem.

The event inaugurated its first session with a panel of distinguished experts, including former Tata executives and environmental academics. Discussions illuminated innovative strategies to tackle regional environmental challenges with global sustainability implications, highlighting the urgency of aligning development models with ecological needs.

Amidst calls for urgent action, Queen Diambi of the Democratic Republic of Congo challenged prevailing development models. Throughout the forum, speakers underscored the role of indigenous knowledge and corporate responsibility. Concluding the event, key speakers underlined the importance of partnerships to build resilient communities and ensure a sustainable legacy for future generations.

