Cyclone Fengal Set to Strike: Emergency Measures in Full Swing

The cyclonic storm Fengal, formerly a deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, escalated into a storm by Friday afternoon, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Set to hit near Puducherry on November 30, Fengal threatens with winds reaching up to 90 kmph. The IMD forecasts severe rains across Chennai and other districts in Tamil Nadu. In response, the state government's disaster management apparatus has ramped up, with Minister KKSSR Ramachandran reviewing readiness with senior officials.

As the cyclone advances, 4,153 boats have returned to shore, and 2,229 relief camps are prepared. Already, 471 people from 164 families find refuge in temporary shelters. Equipment like boats and generators stand by in critical districts, supported by deployed teams from NDRF and state authorities. Light to heavy rains persist across Tamil Nadu, signaling impending Cyclone Fengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)